PF accuse Southern Chiefs of discouraging farmers from collecting inputs

The Patriotic Front (PF) has accused some traditional leaders in Southern Province of telling peasant farmers not to collect and plant seed distributed by the government saying government was late in delivering inputs.

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya has told journalists in Lusaka that the traditional leaders are misleading unsuspecting farmers that it is too late to plant hence they should not collect.

Mr. Bwalya says two chiefs and one head woman have been quoted saying disparaging remarks against the leadership of President Edgar Lungu and accusing him of knowing nothing about agriculture.

He notes that they are afraid and every Zambian should be afraid that if the farmers listen to these traditional leaders and decide not to plant, there will be hunger in the area.

Mr. Bwalya has appealed to the three traditional leaders to stop discouraging farmers from collecting the inputs and planting.

He further states that the PF is investigating the matter because the party believes that the motive behind the traditional leaders is not genuine.