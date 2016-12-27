MoF advised against abusing 90 days for Budget presentation

The Young African Leaders Initiative(YALI) has observed the need for the Ministry of Finance to stop abusing the 90 days period in which to present the annual National Budget to Parliament.

Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza says his organization is unpleased that the passing of the National Budget has taken too long this year.

Mr. Mwanza has told Qfm News that his organization thinks that Parliament has once again been made rubber stamp in passing the national budget process.

He says this is given the fact that, due to limited time, the National Assembly had to rush in passing the national budget.