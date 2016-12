Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says the ruling PF government’s vision on health remains clear and concrete.

Dr. Chilufya states that government’s vision is premised on strengthening health systems.

In an interview with QTV News Dr. Chitalu says this is using the primary care approach.

Dr. Chilufya says government has thus posted significant progress.

He says this is in attaining its objectives which includes the long term prospect of making Zambia a middle income country.