Emulate Lungu, HH asked

The ruling Patriotic Front Youths in Lusaka has called on UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to emulate President Edgar Lungu who has assured the party members that they will in 2019 go to the convention to elect the party leadership.

PF Lusaka Province Youth Secretary Stanley Chiumya says if Mr. Hichilema is committed to promote democracy in the country as he likes putting it, he must allow the party to go to the convention.

Mr. Chiumya states that it is unfortunate that a person who wants to govern the nation is failing to respect the party constitution and wonders if he can respect the country’s constitution.

He says if the UPND Leader is indeed committed to promoting democracy in the country, he must demonstrate it by going to the convention in accordance with the UPND’s constitution.