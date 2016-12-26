Mwale happy with improved uptake of family planning in Zambia

The Center for Reproductive Health Education (CRHE) is pleased that Zambia has recorded an improvement in the uptake of family planning.

Center Executive Director Amos Mwale says this is a great milestone for the nation and hopes that the uptake of family planning will continue to improve in the years to come.

Mr. Mwale states that there is also an improvement in information dissemination amongst young people regarding sexual reproductive health.

He furthermore notes that there is also an improvement in young people accessing reproductive health services across the country saying these are good indicators for a developing country like Zambia.