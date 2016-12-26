Hivos pleased that govt has prioritized sustainable diets

Hivos is pleased that the government through the Ministry of Health has prioritized sustainable diets as a way of addressing obesity which is on the increase.

Hivos Southern Region Manager William Chilufya says the only way the nation can address the increasing cases of obesity in Zambia is by promoting sustainable diets.

Mr. Chilufya states that his organization is happy that the things they have been advocating for are being used by government and other stakeholders.

He also notes that nothing much has been done when it comes to incorporating other crops in Zambia saying this should be the focus for next year and all years to come.