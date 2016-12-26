George Michael: Pop superstar dies at 53

Singer George Michael has died at his home at the age of 53.

The star, who launched his career with Wham! in the 1980s and had huge success as a solo performer, “passed away peacefully” on Christmas Day in Goring, Oxfordshire, his publicist said.

Thames Valley Police say they are treating the death as unexplained but there were no suspicious circumstances.

Former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley said he was “heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend”.

Writing on Twitter and referring to Michael as “Yog”, a nickname for “Yours Only George”, he added: “Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx”

On Instagram, Sir Elton John posted a photograph of himself with Michael, writing: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”

Michael’s family announced news of his death in a statement issued through the singer’s publicist.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” it said.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

South Central Ambulance Service had been called to Michael’s property at 13:42 GMT.

Thames Valley Police said its officers also attended and Michael was confirmed dead at the scene.

They added: “At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post-mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post-mortem has taken place.”

A small heart wreath and a rose are among the tributes that have begun to be left outside the front door of Michael’s home, a detached property by the River Thames.

Court battle

Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in north London, sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

He first found fame with schoolfriend Ridgeley in duo Wham! – reaching number one in the UK singles charts on four occasions – before going on to release solo albums, including the multi-million selling Faith in 1987.

The follow-up Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 outsold Faith in the UK but led to Michael losing a court case with record label Sony over his frustration at how the album has been marketed.

His talents as a singer, songwriter and music producer made George Michael one of the world’s biggest-selling artists.

Blessed with good looks and a fine singing voice, his stage presence made him a favourite on the live concert circuit as he matured from teen idol to long term stardom.

But there were times when his battle with drugs and encounters with the police made lurid headlines that threatened to eclipse his musical talents.

As a solo artist, Michael scored a further seven number one singles in the UK with songs including Careless Whisper and Fastlove, collaborated with the likes of Aretha Franklin and Elton John, and won three Brit Awards and two Grammys.

The Grammy organisers said Michael’s “extraordinary talent had a profound impact on countless entertainers worldwide, and his creative contributions will live on forever”.

Troubled artist

Michael later began facing headlines for the wrong reasons.

In October 2006 he pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs, and in 2008 was cautioned for possession of class A drugs, including crack cocaine.

In September 2010, Michael received an eight-week prison sentence following an incident in which he crashed his Range Rover into a shop in north London. He admitted driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis.

