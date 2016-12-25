President Lungu asked to fire Labour Minister

President Edgar Lungu has been called upon to with immediate effect fire Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko for allegedly failing to represent the workers firmly.

UPND Member Chisankama Mudenda tells QFM News in a walk-in-interview that the Head of State must show leadership by firing Ms Simukoko who he says has failed to speak for the voiceless workers.

Mr. Mudenda says President Lungu recently fired former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Chishimba Kambwili without giving reasons why he fired him and that he must do the same for Ms Simukoko for known reasons of failing to perform her duties diligently.

He says since Ms Simukoko has failed to resign on moral grounds, it will be prudent for President Lungu to fire her.