Lubinda encourages stakeholders to make submissions on constitution revision

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has encouraged stakeholders to continue making submissions to provisions in the constitution that they want to be changed.

Mr. Lubinda says his office remains open to the general public to make those submissions regarding the amending of the country’s constitution.

He has told journalists in Lusaka that the people are fully aware that the constitution has so many lacunas that need to be revisited and thus the need for all to participate in this process.

He recalls that during the election petition that was filed by the opposition UPND, people saw how it was difficult to interpret the constitution on the matter saying these are the things that need to be changed.