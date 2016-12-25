KCM to triple annual production

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has announced intentions to triple its copper production at its Nchanga underground mine.

Chief Executive Officer Steven Din says this is from the current 2 billion tons a year.

Mr. Din states that KCM is in the process of designing of how it will achieve this goal.

He has disclosed that his mine has a lot of copper oxide that is in stock piles or either being mined.

Mr. Din says his mine believes that it in this copper oxide its future lies.

He adds that KCM further wants to maximize the use its new Nchanga smelter which has a production capacity of 310 thousand tons of copper every year.