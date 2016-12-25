Foreign Service Bill underway

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hinted on bringing to Parliament a Foreign Service Bill.

Permanent Secretary Chalwe Lombe says his Ministry believes that if this Bill is enacted there will be safeguard in ensuring that the right people are in foreign service.

Mr. Lombe states that his Ministry thinks that the more career oriented officers there are in foreign service the more the Country will reduce on financial irregularities in its missions.

He notes that this is especially for political and economic officers.

Mr. Lombe states that once this bill has been enacted his Ministry will thus advertise for positions in foreign service.