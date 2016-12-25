2016 has not been good electoral year- Kalumba

Former MMD National Secretary Katele Kalumba says it will be deceptive for anyone to think Zambia has had a good electoral process in 2016.

Dr. Kalumba says this is because the contestation that have taken place after the August 11th general elections have polarized society.

In an interview with QTV News Dr. Kalumba has observed that the Country appears to be regressing in its democratic dispensation.

Dr. Kalumba notes that this is compared to how Zambia has been conducting its elections with respect to winning and losing since the inception of multipartism.

He thinks that Zambia has only remained a democracy of an African type given that its institutions of governance have only been transplanted from the western model.

Dr. Kalumba says the sense that he is getting is that the Country has not however fully internalized these institution of governance.