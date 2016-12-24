MMD urges divine cleansing of Zambian politics

The opposition MMD has observed the need for divine cleansing of the Zambia political landscape.

MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda says his party has taken note that values for which the current crop of politicians enter politics has been generally for self gratification.

Mr. Nakachinda notes that this is however contrary to motivation to serve the nation which the Country’s forefather who fought for Zambia’s independence were driven by.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Nakachinda says this is why his party thinks God should help the nation that it should begin to have a cleansing process of its political arena.

Mr. Nakachinda says the MMD believes that Zambia currently needs politicians that enter politics for the purposes of advancing the national agenda and personal agendas.

He says it being a festive season the nation thus has an opportunity for politicians with any differences to reach out to each other and reconcile where possible.