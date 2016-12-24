Delay in buying maize is due to lack of finances – Shawa

Government has clarified that the delay in meeting the 500, 000 tons threshold of the strategic reserves by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has been due to lack of finances.

Agriculture Permanent Secretary Julius Shawa says grain traders who are in possession of the huge bulk of the grain have been willing to supply maize to the FRA for the strategic reserves.

Mr. Shawa notes that discussion between the FRA and Ministry of Finance are however underway to ensure that funds are secured to purchase the remaining amounts for the strategic reserves.

He tells Qfm News that this is especially in view of the recent advert placed in print media in which the FRA was seeking to be supplied with 220, 000 tones of the maize grain.

Mr. Shawa notes that following this advert, there have been some companies that have shown interest to supply the FRA with this amount of the maize grain.

He says this means that the process is underway of ensuring that once the funds are available the FRA will be able to purchase the deficit of the strategic reserves.