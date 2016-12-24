ConCourt , my greatest disappointment – Sata

Former State House Deputy Minister Mulenga Sata has described the conduct of the Constitutional Court as his greatest disappointment in the year 2016.

Mr. Sata says his expectation when the Constitutional Court was established was that it would educate Zambians and set a precedent to learn from.

In an exclusive interview with QTV News Mr. Sata who is also late President Michael Sata’s son notes that as far as he is concerned there is nothing that the Constitutional Court has taught Zambians.

Mr. Sata says this is given how it has handled among other matters the August 11th presidential petition.

He says the number of times that this Court reversed its decision with regards the presidential petition has brought into question whether it meets the threshold of competence.

Mr. Sata is wondering why this Court was in the first place created when it would prove to be a misuse of tax payers’ money.

He states that he personally shutters to think what will happen in future with such Court being part of the Country’s Judiciary.

Mr. Sata says he would rather Country reverts to relying on the Supreme Court and High Court when it comes to the matters that the Constitutional Court has been mandate to do.