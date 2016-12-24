Catholic Bishops guides Zambians on Christmas celebrations

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has expressed regret that Zambia has lately been experiencing situations that do not promote peace.

The Catholic Bishops notes that many persons continue to experience gender related violence adding that this is despite the main interventions that have been put in place.

ZCCB Communications Secretary Fr. Winfield Kunda tells QFM News in a Christmas statement that this is one of the major challenges that is affecting many families.

Fr. Kunda notes that although indicators from the latest statistics show a marginal reduction, of about 14.5%, compared to the reported cases in 2015, there is no cause for celebration.

He says the prayer of Catholic Bishops is to see that the gift of peace that Jesus brought at Christmas permeates all the spheres of human life especially the family.

He says Zambians ought to remember that violence in any form, especially physical violence affects not only the persons involved or affected but it affects the country’s economy as well.

The Catholic Bishops are also urging motorists and all other road users to exercise caution during this festive season.

Fr. Kunda says the Christian celebration should be that of life– giving and not a time to grieve for the loss of one life due to the recklessness by some drivers on the roads.

He says Jesus Christ came so that people’s lives can be preserved.