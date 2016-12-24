ActionAid Zambia concerned with removal of 7.5% duty on copper concentrate

ActionAid Zambia has lamented that Government has bowed to industry pressure and removed the 7.5 percent duty on importation of copper concentrates.

The organization says the move undermines efforts to have a stable mining tax regime.

ActionAid Zambia Country Director Nalucha Ziba says the 7.5 percent tax on copper concentrates was meant to encourage value addition locally, and envisioned to contribute towards creation of the much needed jobs.

Ms Ziba says Government through the Minister of Finance should tell the nation where the revenue loss arising from this move will come from.

She states that the move to remove duty on copper concentrates is not in good faith as it undermines revenue collection in the mining sector.

Ms Ziba states that while Government has embarked on an economic recovery plan that will require sufficient revenues to finance, it is on the other hand government backtracking on revenue collection.

She since called on Finance Minister Felix Mutati to show policy consistent by not reversing measures whenever mining companies demand or complain.