KK hails just ended parley sitting

Former MMD National Secretary Katele Kalumba has hailed the just ended sitting of Parliament for its technically sound debates.

Dr Kalumba says contrary to assertions that the inaugural session of the twelfth national assembly did not meet the expectations of the Zambian people; he personally gives credit to the Members of Parliament.

In an interview with QTV News, Dr. Kalumba notes that the Grade 12 certificate constitutional requirement for elective positions has actually resulted in quality debates in the House.

He says he is impressed by the quality of debates that both ruling PF and opposition Members of Parliament have showcased so far.

He points out that he particularly found the Vice President’s Question Time session quite enlightening.

Dr. Kalumba states that this is not only because of the questions that Member of Parliament asked, but also the answers the Vice President was giving in response.

He adds that the Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini also provided a conducive environment in the House.