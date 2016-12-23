Esther reaffirms commitment to women empowerment

First Lady Esther Lungu has reaffirmed her commitment to women empowerment and the fight against poverty through her initiatives.

Mrs. Lungu says women bear the brunt of economic, health and social shocks in society, the reason why there is need to contribute to women empowerment and the fight against poverty housing.

Speaking during the Habitat for Humanity Zambia and Standard Chartered Bank Women Build project in Chunga today, Mrs Lungu has called upon individuals, businesses and civil society organizations to take up the challenge of developing partnerships with habitat for Humanity through financial, material or volunteer support for the construction of more houses to reach more people in need.

She has commended Habitat for Humanity Zambia and Standard Chartered Bank for their continued help to the vulnerable with decent Houses across the country.

Meanwhile first Lady has donated a couch, two mattresses and other assorted items to the beneficiary of the house Mary Nanyangwe.

And Speaking at the same event, Standard Chartered Bank Chief Executive Officer Andrew Okai says the bank is committed to continue supporting vulnerable families with decent shelter through the women build partnership with Habitat for Humanity Zambia.

Mr. Okai says the Bank has so far spent K120, 000 under the Pamwesu project which targets vulnerable families living in poor communities.

And speaking earlier, Habitat for Humanity Zambia Board Chairperson Douglas Katengo reaffirmed his organization’s commitment to continue providing decent housing to the vulnerable in society.