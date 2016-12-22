Sinkamba applauds High Court Judges Musona and Siavwapa

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has applauded High Court Judges Edward Musona and Mwiinde Siavwapa for consolidating good practices in Zambia’s electoral process.

Mr. Sinkamba says refusal by the judges to stay the nullification of the Lusaka Central seat held by Commerce Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe and the Munali seat held by Higher Education Minister, Nkandu Luo is commendable.

He says Judges Musona and Siavwapa deserve to be commended for correctly interpreting Article 72 or Article 81 of the constitution which states that once a parliamentary seat is declared vacant a stay of execution, cannot be granted by a competent court.

Mr. Sinkamba says the thoughtful and courageous decisions of the two judges may bring to an end the era of mps clinging on to stays, and illegally draw salaries, gratuities, and other emoluments after losing election petitions in the high court.

He states that following the two decisions, it is now almost certain that one a parliamentary seat is rendered vacant, either as a consequence of article 72 or 81, there is no chance for stay.