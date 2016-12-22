NGOCC concerned with govt’s late delivery of farming inputs

The Non-Governmental Organization Coordinating Council (NGOCC) is concerned with government’s late delivery of farming inputs to farmers.

NGOCC Board Chairperson Sara Longwe hopes that the inputs will be delivered in the next seven days as directed by President Edgar Lungu.

Ms. Longwe notes that a number of women depend on the farmer input support programme for their farming activities and therefore the late delivery of the inputs affects them and their households.

She says not only will the late delivery of farming inputs affect the farmers, but it will also have a negative impact on the country’s food security.

Ms Longwe stresses that this is considering that the beneficiaries of the farmer input support programme do not only produce for their families, but the nation as a whole.

Ms. Longwe has since urged government to take the timely delivery of inputs seriously.