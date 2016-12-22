Chief Muchinka dies

Chief Muchinka of the LaLa speaking people of Chitambo District has died.

Insaka Ye LaLa Cultural Association Secretary Robert Ndabala says Chief Muchinka, 92, whose names were Zekeyo Mundala died this afternoon at his palace in Chitambo after a long illness.

Mr. Ndabala has described the late chief as hardworking, friendly and a serious minded man who encouraged his subjects to work hard so as to eradicate poverty in the chiefdom.

He has told ZANIS that the late chief loved his people and always wanted to see development.

And Chieftainess Serenje, Chief Chibale and Chief Chitambo have described the late chief as a welcoming and humble person who always wanted to see change and development in his chiefdom.

The late chief was enthroned in April 1988 and leaves behind a wife,13 children and several grandchildren