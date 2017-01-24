CB PF MPs disappoint ZCSD

The Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) is disappointed with the move by the 17 PF Members of Parliament on the Copperbelt who have endorsed the candidature of President Edgar Lungu for 2021 elections.

ZCSD Executive Secretary Lewis Mwape says the lawmakers should have instead met to try and find solutions to problems affecting Zambians and the people on the Copperbelt in particular.

Mr Mwape says this is not the right time to endorse the candidature of who will stand in 2021 considering that the nation is struggling with many social and economic problems.

He notes that it is now clear that people especially members of parliament surrounding the President are not helping him do the correct thing in the interest of the people.

Mr. Mwape says the meeting by the PF Members of Parliament on the Copperbelt over the weekend clearly shows that leaders in the country have no time to meet for serious issues that will address pertinent matters.

He states that the issue of who will stand in 2021 is a non topic for now especially that the country’s economy is still bleeding and requires a serious recovery plan.

Mr. Mwape says now is THE time to put heads together and find solutions to youth unemployment, power deficit, high cost of living, national debt settling and other social challenges affecting the people and not diverting people’s attention from real issues.