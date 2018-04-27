Shimunza advises opposition leaders not to insult President

Movement for National Transformation (MNT) Leader Daniel Shimunza has advised fellow opposition political party leaders against using unpalatable language towards the Head of State.

Mr. Shimunza states that it is uncalled for, for a leader to use demeaning language against the sitting president, saying this is degrading the presidency.

He says leaders should learn to respect each other by desisting from using disgusting words.

Mr Shimunza says the insulting language being used by some political leaders is a manifestation of the kind of leaders they would make if voted into office.