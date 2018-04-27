SESTUZ recruitment aptitude tests not solution

The Secondary Schools Teachers Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) says conducting aptitude tests for teachers before THEY ARE recruited is not the solution to reviving the falling education standards in the country.

SESTUZ General Secretary Sitibeliso Wamuyuwa tells Q-News that the education sector needs a complete overhaul.

Mr Wamuyuwa says in as much as SESTUZ welcomes the idea of conducting aptitude tests, this is not the solution to improving the education sector in the country.

He says addressing the issue of education standards should begin with colleges and universities where teachers are trained.