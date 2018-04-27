Peri-urban water installation vandalism worries LWSC

The Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company has expressed concern with the continued vandalism of water tanks placed in peri-urban areas of the city to mitigate the erratic water supply.

Company public relations officer Nshamba Muzungu says some members of the communities where water tanks have been placed have been vandalizing and stealing some components.

Mr. Muzungu says this is retrogressive and frustrating the efforts of the water utility to mitigate the erratic water supply in the affected area.

He has since appealed to members of the communities to safeguard the facilities.