Lack good border infrastructure hampering industrialization agenda- Kanyama

Economist Chibamba Kanyama says lack of adequate infrastructure such as cross border bridges in some African countries like Zambia will make the implementation of the industrialization agenda impossible.

Mr Kanyama says there is need for African countries to begin looking at developing policies which will open them up to more investment by putting up adequate infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

He has advised government to consider promoting the construction of bridges such as the 923 metres multi-million dollar Kazungula Bridge which will connect Zambia and Botswana.

Mr Kanyama says this will not only encourage trade but open up the country to more investment.

He adds that the infrastructure will help to hasten the implementation of the industrialization policy.

QFM’s Nakaonga Nakaonga reports that Mr Kanyama was speaking to Zambian journalists in Botswana on the sidelines of a workshop and tour of the Kazungula Bridge which is under construction.