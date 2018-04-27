Increase 2019 nutrition allocation, CSO-SUN

The Civil Society Organization Scaling Up Nutrition (CSO-SUN) Alliance has called on government to consider increasing the budgetary allocation to nutrition programs in the 2019 national budget.

CSO-SUN Alliance Country Coordinator Scott Kaluba has told QTV News that the alliance is pleased with the commitment coming from the government with regards funding to nutrition programs.

Mr. Kaluba says it is not a secret that nutrition programs are underfunded, hence the need for increased funding.

He says in order for other partners to follow suit in increasing their funding, it is important that the government sets the trend by increasing the budgetary allocation for the coming year.