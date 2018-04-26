NSTC welcomes government’s decision to develop Nuclear Science

National Science and Technology Council Chairperson, Henry Musenge has welcomed government’s decision to develop Nuclear Science and Technology in the country.

Dr Musenge says to a large extent, the move will help Zambia to be able to export nuclear raw materials to neighboring countries once the nuclear power plant is up and running.

He says against this backdrop, the Council is in full support of the introduction of nuclear energy in the country.

He says people should not have a negative perception of the introduction of the nuclear plant in country because it not only useful for war purpose but also medicinal purposes.

Dr Musenge tells Q-News that the nuclear element is critical for treating ailments such as Cancer and testing patients for specific illness.

Dr. Musenge believes once the nuclear plant is installed, Zambia will be in a better position to reduce importation of nuclear elements because they will all be manufactured locally.