Govt officially hands over Black Mountain to jerabos

Government has officially handed over the controversial Copper slug dumpsite famously known as Black Mountain in Kitwe to Chapamo Minerals Processing Company, a company formed by the Jerabos and Nkana Alloy, a Chinese Company.

Speaking during a handover ceremony in Lusaka, Mines and Minerals Development Minister Richard Musukwa says Nkana Alloy Company will hold 90 percent shareholding while Chapamo Minerals will hold the remaining 10 percent.

Mr. Musukwa has reaffirms government’s commitment to continue ensuring that security of tenure in terms of licenses is respected, followed and protected.

He has since warned youths to desist from engaging themselves in encroachment activities on various licensed areas.

Mr. Musukwa has commended Nkana Alloy for exhibiting a high level of understanding in helping government resolve the outstanding matter in view of mitigating the joblessness for the youths and the people in Kitwe.

And Nkana Alloy Secretary Robson Malipenga has assured government that the company will employ the local people.

Speaking earlier, Chapamo Minerals Processing Company Shareholder Shawi Fawazi has appealed to the majority shareholder in the copper slug dumpsite to help add value by putting up permanent structures that can empower Zambians.

And Chapamo Minerals Acting Chairman Nicodemus Kalobo has thanked President Lungu for changing their status from illegal miners to legal.

Meanwhile Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has described as unacceptable the continued mismatch that exists in terms of development in the mining areas where mineral resources are exploited.

Speaking he officiated at the Gem-Canton Investment Holdings Auction Sale in Lusaka, Mr. Musukwa said mining houses should take centre stage in promoting development in local communities where they operate.

And Mr. Musukwa has praised Gem-canton Investment for organizing the Auction Sale as it serves as a platform not only to market the Gemstones but as a means to promote Zambia as a proffered investment and tourist destination.

At the same event, Emerald and Semi-Precious Stones Mining Association OF Zambia President Victor Kalesha encouraged government to continue supporting the growth of the mining sector as it is essential in sustaining the economy.

And Gem-canton Chief Executive Officer Abdul Ba says the Mining company has engaged in some value addition processes in order to enhance the quality of its gemstones.

He adds that to supplement government’s effort in poverty alleviation, the mining company will continue to plough back part of its profits into the community in which they operate in.