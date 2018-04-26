Govt committed towards prioritizing nutrition programs- Dr. Chilufya

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has pledged government’s full commitment towards prioritizing nutrition programs because of its impact on human development.

Speaking when officially closed the 2018 National Nutrition Summit in Lusaka, Dr. Chilufya says nutrition is pivotal to human development as well as productivity of any given country.

He says there is need to streamline nutrition in most of the policies in order to promote this important aspect of health.

Dr. Chilufya has also noted the need to involve the traditional leadership in the country in the matters of nutrition saying they are a key stakeholder in championing matters of nutrition.

Speaking earlier, National Food and Nutrition Commission (NFNC) Board Chairperson Dr. Jabbin Mulwanda said over 500 delegates attended the summit.

Dr. Mulwanda, who is also Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of Health Services, says the delegates have also reached consensus on how nutrition programs can be promoted.