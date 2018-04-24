Romeu reminds Saints of their crucial weeks

Southampton must win all four of their remaining Premier League games if they are to avoid relegation this season, midfielder Oriol Romeu has said ahead of Saturday’s do-or-die home match against Bournemouth.

Beaten 2-0 by Chelsea in last weekend’s FA Cup semifinal, Southampton have won just one of their last 21 league games and sit four points adrift of safety in 18th position.

“These will be the most important weeks of the past three or four years for the club,” Romeu told Southampton’s website https://southamptonfc.com.

“The only option is to win these last four and see what the other teams will do. That is our focus now and we have to make sure everyone is always on the same side.”

After the Bournemouth clash, the Saints travel to Everton and Swansea City before ending their campaign at home against champions Manchester City.