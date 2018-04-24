President lungu risks leaving worst legacy on graft fight- TIZ

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) says President Edgar Lungu risks leaving behind the worst legacy compared to his predecessors when it comes to the fight against corruption.

TIZ Executive Director Wesley Chibamba tells QTV News that President Lungu’s administration has presided over the most dubious deals.

Mr. Chibamba has cited the procurement of fire trucks, ambulances, the construction of the Lusaka – Ndola Dual Carriageway, the construction of the modern Kenneth Kaunda International Airport among other projects that people feel corruption was involved.

He adds that it is not a secret that President Lungu’s presidency has been subject to numerous corruption allegations than any other past Head of State, stressing that this should worry him as a leader.

Mr Chibamba further states that during President Lungu’s tenure the nation has also witnessed rampant reports of alleged corruption as highlighted in the Auditor General Reports.

He says if the President wants to leave a legacy worth remembering after his presidency, he should be proactive in dealing with corruption allegations by firing officials involved such as ministers to pave way for further investigations.