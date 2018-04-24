NFCC wants new methods of investing in nutrition identified

National Food and Nutrition Commission (NFCC) Board Chairperson, Dr. Jabbin Mulwanda says there is need for the nation to identify new methods of investing in nutrition in order to reduce malnutrition.

Speaking during the opening of the National Food and Nutrition Summit in Lusaka, Dr. Mulwanda says the summit presents an opportunity for stakeholders to share their experiences.

Dr. Mulwanda, who is also Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in-charge of Health Services, says the summit is an opportunity to review policy implementation in the area of nutrition.

He says the summit is important as it looks at addressing all forms of malnutrition in Zambia.