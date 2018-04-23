Stalled works worry Lundazi Chairperson

Lundazi Council Chairperson Margret Musimuko has appealed to government to complete feeder roads whose works have stalled for unknown reasons.

Ms. Musimuko says there is need for government to release some funds as soon as possible so that a proper road network is maintained in the district.

She says government should quickly look into the plight of the people in the district as they have waited for so long, to witness the completion of some road projects.

And Ms. Musimuko has disclosed that it is now becoming even more difficult for people to access health services due to poor road infrastructure.