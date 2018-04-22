Finnish govt reiterates its willingness to help the growth of Zambian private sector

Finnish Ambassador to Zambia, Timo Olkkonen has reiterated his government’s willingness to supporting the growth of the Zambian private sector.

Mr. Olkkonen has observed that the Finnish government grant is more geared to supporting the Zambian private sector because of its potential to spur economic growth through employment creation.

In an interview with q-news Mr. Olkonen has indicated that Finland has turned its development cooperation to supporting the Zambian private sector because a strong private sector is a precondition for economic growth.

He adds that Finland is also establishing private sector partnerships between the Finnish actors and the Zambian actors in order to boost the economic cooperation for Zambia and Finland.

Mr. Olkkonen reiterates that a strong private sector is key to the country’s development.

He has revealed that this year the Finnish embassy will launch a new private sector support program in order to contribute to acceleration of development.