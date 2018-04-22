ECZ urged to scale up sensitization campaigns on the effects of electoral violence

Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) Executive Director Mweenge Chifwembe is urging the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to scale up sensitization campaigns on the effects of electoral violence in places where there are bye elections.

Mr. Chifwembe has told q-news that the ECZ must sensitize political players on the dangers of engaging in electoral violence because it appears they lack understanding of the electoral laws.

He has also advised political parties contesting in the bye elections taking place in some part of the country to understand that in a democratic dispensation what matters the most during an election time is the content of the party’s manifesto and not violence.

Mr. Chimfwembe says political parties must show creativity in the manner they package their campaign messages by engaging in issue based campaigns than resorting to violence.

He notes that lack of creativity when selling party’s manifestos to electorates is what leads to violence during election time.

Mr. Chimfwembe says political parties must learn from the countries which have been ravaged by civil war due to political violence.