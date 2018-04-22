AVAP guides HH on presidential petition

Anti-Voter Apathy (AVAP) Executive Director Richwell Mulwani has observed that while it is the opposition united party for national development (UPND’s ) constitution right to seek further guidance on the way forward regarding their election petition from their lawyers ,it is more critical for the UPND to start focusing on the 2021 election.

Mr. Mulwani feels the UPND should now concentrate on devising programs that are able attract more members ahead of the 2021 elections than directing their efforts only to issues of electoral petition.

He has told q-news that the UPND risks losing a lot of time to prepare for 2021 general election if its leaders continue to focus on the disputed 2016 election.

Mr. Mulwani says it is time the UPND start mobilizing their party on the grassroots.