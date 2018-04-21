Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe has assured Zambians and the international community that Zambia’s debt is still sustainable.

Speaking to the diplomatic staff when she paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s ambassador to the USA DR Ngosa Simbyakula at the embassy in Washington dc, the finance minister told the diplomats that during their various engagements in their countries of accreditation Zambia will not hide its debt.

She has assured them that Zambia is not hiding any debt but it is managing to pay its debts in line with its obligations.

The minister also informed the diplomats about Zambia’s economic outlook saying the country had received a lot of interest in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), particularly in the agriculture, tourism, manufacturing solar and hydro power and construction sectors.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe has however urged the trade attaché to proactively work with the ministry of commerce, trade and industry to attract investors into Zambia.

And National Development Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme has urged Zambian diplomats serving abroad to fly the Zambian flag high and woo foreign direct investment that will benefit the people.

Mr. Chiteme says it is important Zambian diplomats put the country first and engage with various stakeholders in promoting the country’s economic potential.

He has also encouraged them to always familiarize themselves with strategic policy documents that Zambia has in place like the seventh national development plan, the economic stabilization and growth programme and the debt sustainability strategy and articulate them to the world as they market the country.

This is contained in a statement made available to q-news by ministry of national development planning Spokesperson Chibaula D. Silwamba.