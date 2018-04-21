UPND confident of scooping Kansuswa Ward

The Opposition United Party for National Development says it is confident of scooping the Kansuswa ward local government by-election in Mufulira slated for 24th april this year.

Sinazongwe Member Of Parliament Gift Sialubalo who is on the copperbelt to drum up support for its candidate says UPND aspiring councilor, Elvis Mulolo will win the seat because he is an indigenous resident who know the challenges faced by the locals.

Mr. Sialubalo has told q-news in a telephone interview that his party is campaigning hard and is confident of winning the Kansuswa seat next week when the people of Kasuswa will elect their new area councilor.

He says the party is conducting issued-based campaigns to explain to the locals the tangible developments they will benefit once they voted for Mr. Mulolo.

Mr. Sialubalo says the campaigns are going on well and is confident that the party’s aspiring councilor Elvis Mulolo will win the seat.