Over 20 GRZ vehicles impounded for misuse

Over 20 government vehicles have been impounded by works and supply transport control unit team which are being abused by government workers.

Recently Works and Supply Minister Felix Mutati had warned public service employees to refrain from abusing government vehicles failure to which punitive action will be taken against them.

Works and Supply Minister Felix Mutati has expressed disappointment at the rate at which government vehicles are been abused.

Mr. Mutati says as government workers, should to know that government vehicles are government properties that needed care and accounted for.

He regretted that some government drivers employed do not properly manage the vehicles which are part of government property.

Mr. Mutati says government vehicles are there to save the purpose of the Zambian people and not to be used for personal interest.

Those found wanting were changed a feel of k1000 and were advised to get permission when driving off duty.

Meanwhile Mr. Mutati has also expressed disappointment at the behavior of a state house security officer identified as Sapalo Mbewe who slapped CBC Journalist Darius Chonya for filming him.