ZUFIAW calls for stern action against Chinese expatriate engaged by Avic Intern’l

The Zambia Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers (ZUFIAW) has called for stern action against a Chinese expatriate engaged by Avic International who showed gross insubordination to the Labour Commissioner and the Kabwe District Commissioner.

Earlier this week, the said Chinese expatriate is believed to have showed insubordination when he walked out of a meeting and used disrespectful words towards the commissioners when they paid an impromptu visit at the construction site in Kabwe following reports that the workers were being ill-treated.

ZUFIAW president Ackim Mweemba says the behavior portrayed by the Chinese national goes to show how Avic International employees are ill-treated.

He says it would be wrong for the relevant authority to ignore the incident.

Mr. Mweemba states that foreign investors need to realize that the Zambian labour market operates on guidelines and principles which need to be respected by all the stakeholders operating in the Zambia.

He says the union is keenly following the matter concerning the foreign national at Avic international and is confident that the ministry of labour will handle the matter with the seriousness it deserves.