You will not be treated with kid gloves – Kakoma fumes

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned perpetrators of political violence in the ongoing by-election campaigns that they will not be treated with kid gloves, but will face the wrath of the Law irrespective of which party they belong to.

The Police Chief has since advised all Political players to demonstrate maturity and peaceful tendencies as opposed to the violence that has characterized the ongoing election campaigns.

Mr. Kanganja has reminded all Political Players that the electorate has a constitutional right to listen to campaign messages from Political Parties of their choice without any coercion.

He says the electorate should be allowed to participate freely and in a peaceful environment during the whole electoral process.

Mr. Kanganja states that all Political Parties should conduct their party activities without unwarranted suppression and intimidation.

He has implored all Political players to observe the provisions of the Electoral Process Act and always avoid engaging in behavior that has potential to cause disturbance.

He has further called on all Political Party leaders to spearhead campaigns for peaceful elections before, during and after by educating their supporters on the need to be peaceful and tolerant throughout the electoral process.

The Police Inspector General states that peaceful elections can be attained when all those involved send across campaign messages devoid of hate speech and character assassination.