Phiri urges drivers to be responsible

The Department of Road Safety and Awareness under the Zambia Police Service has urged both bus and taxi drivers to be responsible by not endangering the lives of their passengers.

Zambia Police Service Officer in-charge of Road Safety Awareness, Yorum Phiri said this in Lusaka during the stakeholders meeting for taxi and bus drivers organized by the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) and the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).

Mr. Phiri says the drivers have a huge responsibility in helping reduce road traffic accidents in the country by observing all the traffic rules.

He states that drivers should not perceive road traffic law enforcers as their number one enemy.

Speaking earlier, Public Private Drivers Association of Zambia (PPDAZ) President Josiah Majuru commended the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) for intensifying efforts to reach out to the excluded employees through its programme, “Extension of coverage to the informal sector” that includes bus and taxi drivers.

Mr. Majuru says it is a known fact that the employers of bus and taxi drivers make contributions to NAPSA while their employees are not making any contribution to the authority.