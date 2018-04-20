NCZ needs an injection of K1 billion to be able to operate at full capacity

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has advised local contractors to work according to contractual specifications to avoid disappointing government.

Mr. Lusambo is advising the local contractors against abandoning projects saying this is painting a very bad picture of them.

He says President Edgar Lungu has made it a mandate that contracts should be shared between foreign and local contractors, hence the need for local contractors to work hard.

Speaking when he toured some projects being undertaken in Kafue District, Mr. Lusambo says it is the wish of government to see to it that Zambia is developed.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka Province Minister says government will ensure that Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia starts operating at full capacity.

And NCZ Chief Executive Officer Zuze Banda says plant needs an injection of K1 billion to be able to operate at full capacity.

He says of the K1 billion needed,K500 million is for the rehabilitation of the plant while K500 million is working capital.

Mr. Banda adds that the company is also indebted to about 100 retirees who are owed over K50 million.