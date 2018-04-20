Kanye West Announces Solo Album & Joint Album With Kid Cudi As Kids See Ghost

(AllHipHop News) Yeezy season will be upon us in a couple of weeks. Kanye West used his revived Twitter page to announce he has new music on the way.
First, Ye tweeted “my album is 7 songs” which was followed by a tweet that simply read “June 1st.” The Chicago-bred performer then shared that he’s also collaborating with Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi for a joint project.
“me and Cudi album June 8th,” posted Kanye. “it’s called Kids See Ghost. That’s the name of our group.”
There have been rumors for months that the two Midwesterners were secretly recording together. Last August, reports circulated that Kanye and Cudi connected in Japan to make tracks.
Mescudi was heavily involved in the creation of Kanye’s 2008 LP 808s & Heartbreak. The Cleveland rhymer also contributed to “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” off 2016’s The Life of Pablo.
Cudi’s discography is filled with guests features from his G.O.O.D Music mentor. Ye also produced several songs for the “Make Her Say” rhymer.
Previously, Kanye West teamed with Jay-Z for Watch the Throne. Kid Cudi’s last solo body of work was Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ in 2016.