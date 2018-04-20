‘Fake Mineral Water Manufacturers’ charged

Police in Lusaka have charged three Chinese Nationals who were recently caught manufacturing counterfeit mineral water for various bottling companies in Zambia, among them Aquasavana and Aquarite with the offence of Copyright Infringement.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the three Directors of Guo Shun Limited of Makeni identified as Jiang Chunwu aged 79, Liu Guifen aged 68 and Liu Heling aged 39, all Chinese nationals have been charged with the offence of Copyright Infringement contrary to Section 28 (1) (d) of the Copyright and performance rights Act number 25 of 2010 Chapter 406 of the Laws of Zambia.

Ms Katongo says facts are that the accused persons under the Company name Guo Shun Ltd were illegally using Fairy Bottling Zambia Limited’s registered Industrial design 20 liter water bottles where copyright exists.

She says trio has been released on Police bond awaiting Court appearance.

Ms Katongo adds that investigations in the Aquasavana Trademark infringement have continued.