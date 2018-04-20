ECZ partly to blame for Political Violence

Governance, Elections, Advocacy and Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi has noted that some of the governance and political conflicts in the country are as a result of the ineffectiveness of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Mr. Chipenzi feels political parties are not entirely to blame for the political violence in the country saying the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) shares the blame for its failure to enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct.

He states that during elections, the Electoral Code of Conduct comes into effect meaning that the ECZ should ensure that it enforces the Code of Conduct by ensuring the security of all participating political players.

Mr Chipenzi says for as long as the Electoral Code of Conduct is ineffective, political conflict will arise during the election period.