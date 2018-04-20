Business Is Booming Behind Bars For DMX

(AllHipHop News) Imprisoned rap star DMX is making good use of his time behind bars.
According to reports, DMX is still at Metropolitan Correctional Center, awaiting a transfer to FCI Danbury to serve out his sentence.
The rapper has been receiving hundreds of letters, notes, and drawings from fans.
The rapper, born Earl Simmons, was sentenced to a year in prison for purposely dodging over $1.7 million dollars in taxes.
Many people believed DMX would be serving a longer sentence since he violated the terms of his bail multiple times.
But the judge presiding over the case called DMX a “good man” and then handed the rapper his prison time.
He won’t be completely free, as he will still have to abide by the terms of his supervised, three-year probation sentence.