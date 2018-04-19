ZMA suspends sale of 18.9, 20, 21.8 litres of bottled water

The Zambia Metrology Agency (ZMA) has with immediate effect suspended the packaging, supply and sale of 18.9, 20 and 21.8 Litres of bottled potable water on the market to protect consumers.

ZMA Public Relations Officer Mutale Chileshe in a statement says this follows the recent reports of unscrupulous practices by some companies engaged in the production and packaging of bottled potable water.

Mr. Chileshe says the Zambia Metrology Agency undertook compliance inspections at production plants and retail outlets between 11th and 16th April in Choma, Chipata, Ndola, Kitwe and Lusaka which revealed serious anomalies in the packaging and labeling of bottled potable water in denominations of 18.9, 20 and 21.8 Litres.

He states that these anomalies were in contravention of the provisions of Section 28, 29 and 30 of the Metrology Act No.6 of 2017.

Mr. Chileshe says it is in this regard that the Zambia Metrology Agency has suspended the packaging, supply and sale of the named Litres of bottled potable water for sixty days with immediate effect.

He says manufacturers and retailers of bottled potable water have been given 48-hours grace period to withdraw the above stated denominations of bottled potable water from the Zambian market.

Mr. Chileshe says during the suspension period, the ZMA, which is mandated by Law to control and regulate pre-packaged commodities on the Zambian market, will work with other regulatory Institutions, manufacturers and retailers to put in place long lasting measures to curtail all unscrupulous activities for the benefit of the consumers and the industry.